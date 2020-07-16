Alice Skye, Ziggy Ramo to play Arts Centre Melbourne’s ‘Vault Sessions’ concert series

In lieu of reopening its doors, Arts Centre Melbourne has announced a handful of free, live-streamed concerts for its Vault Sessions content series.

Kicking off next week, the first three episodes of Vault Sessions will feature weekly performances by Alice Skye, Ziggy Ramo and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, recorded in Melbourne’s empty Hamer Hall.

The concerts – with Skye as the first performer – will be live-streamed from the venue’s YouTube channel and Facebook page each week on Thursday at 7.30pm AEST, starting from July 23. Each performance will be available for two weeks after its premiere.

Vault Sessions is part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Together With You digital content program, which was first announced in April. The series also features long-form interviews with Australian music icons, podcast episodes and other footage.

“When we closed our doors we recognised the importance of the need to continue to bring the wonder and joy of performances and arts experiences to audiences,” Spencer said.

“We hope that this program of archival recordings and digital experiences will uplift and connect our communities, especially during the time when this is most needed.”

Arts Centre Melbourne, like many other cultural institutions in Melbourne, was recently forced to postponed its reopening as the city recorded a resurgence in active COVID-19 cases and restarted lockdown.

“The ghost lights will stay on a little longer to energise and illuminate the stages while performers and the Victorian public can’t be there, in keeping with the long-standing theatre tradition of lighting up unoccupied stages,” a statement from the venue read.