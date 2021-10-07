Alien Nosejob announce new album ‘Paint It Clear’

Melbourne artist Jake Robertson (of Smarts, Ausmuteants, Hierophants and many more) has announced he’ll release a new album under his Alien Nosejob solo moniker next month.

‘Paint It Clear’ is set to arrive on November 12 and will be a split release between Australian punk label Anti Fade along with Feel It Records in Virginia.

To coincide with the announcement, Robertson has shared the album’s first single, ‘Leather Gunn’. It’s a wiry, buzzing new wave cut that bears subtle similarities with the likes of Devo while retaining the frenetic energy of Robertson’s earlier work.

Listen to ‘Leather Gunn’ below. Pre-orders for both physical and digital versions of ‘Paint It Clear’ are available now via Bandcamp.

‘Paint It Clear’ will mark the fourth album from the ultra-prolific Robertson since 2018, following on from last year’s ‘Once Again the Present Becomes the Past’.

While Robertson recorded the three previous Alien Nosejob records by himself at home, ‘Paint It Clear’ was produced by Mikey Young of Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, The Green Child and more.

‘Paint It Clear’ will mark the third album released this year through Anti Fade, who issued ‘Alfresco’ by Spiritual Mafia back in March, and will release Power Supply’s ‘In the Time of the Sabre​-​toothed Tiger’ later this month.