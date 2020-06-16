Alison Mosshart announces solo spoken word album ‘Sound Wheel’

The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart has announced the release of her first solo spoken word album, ‘Sound Wheel’.

The new album is a companion piece to her book Car Ma, a collection of paintings, photographs, short stories and poetry.

Mosshart has shared the first taste of ‘Sound Wheel’ with ‘Returning The Screw’, alongside a self-directed music video. The song, albeit austere, is still mostly sung rather than a spoken affair – watch it below:

Advertisement

Per a press statement, both the book and companion album are “about cars, rock n’ roll, and love”.

“They’re about America, performance, and life on the road. They’re about fender bender portraiture, story tellin’ tire tracks, and the never-ending search for the spirit under the hood,” it continued.

“[Mosshart] shows us that the engine on fire is connected to the guitar feeding back since birth.”

Mosshart described the genesis of the spoken word album as a happy accident while writing Car Ma.

Advertisement

“There were some passages I struggled to get right, and I got in the practice of reading them out loud and recording them, to hear and feel where words or sentences were rubbing together wrong,” she explained.

“I’d listen back to these recordings and they’d be real informative to me in that way. This tool I was using to help me, started feeling like this whole other angle or art form. And I started thinking it would be interesting to perform/record the whole book, not in a straight up spoken word way, but more like a sound sculpture of characters and voices and miscellaneous cut ups, no rules.”

‘Sound Wheel’ will be released on August 7 via Third Man Records, alongside a wider release of Car Ma.

The news follows the release of Mosshart’s first ever solo material in May of this year, with the singles ‘It Ain’t Water’ and ‘Rise’. Upon their release, the singer told NME she was in the middle of writing another The Kills record with Jamie Hince.

“We’ve just been writing and demoing and stuff, so we’ve got about three or four tracks that we’re really into – and then a tonne of other ones that are just in rotation that we’re working on. They sound different, but everyone will probably think they sound like us,” Mosshart said.