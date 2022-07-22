Alison Mosshart has spoken about the possibility of The Dead Weather making a comeback in the future.

The US supergroup – which also features Jack White, Dean Fertita (Queens Of The Stone Age) and Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs) – released their debut album ‘Horehound’ back in 2009.

They’ve since dropped two more full-length records – ‘Sea Of Cowards’ (2010) and ‘Dodge And Burn’ (2015) – in between the members’ other respective projects, including Mosshart’s band The Kills.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Mosshart was asked if a Dead Weather reunion could be on the cards. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she replied.

“The band was a happy accident. We walked into Jack’s new recording studio at the time to test out the room and the gear, and walked out with a whole record in the blink of an eye. It was a real, ‘Holy shit, what have we just done?!’ moment.”

The singer went on to describe the process of creating ‘Horehound’ as “very magical”.

“We had no plan or desire to start a band, but the music just seemed to kidnap us,” Mosshart explained. “Maybe one day we’ll all be home at the same time and get together and do something again.

“It’ll have to be magic again. It’ll have to feel just right.”

Advertisement

Speaking of a potential Dead Weather return in 2017, Mosshart said that each band member was “kind of tied up” with other projects.

In December 2020, she told NME: “We’ll suddenly be in town in Nashville at the same time [at some point], so we’ll go in the studio and do something. It just hasn’t been that way for a number of years.”

The Kills are thought to be currently at work on the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Ash & Ice’. Last month, the duo – completed by Jamie Hince – returned to the stage for their first live shows since 2019.

During an interview with NME in December 2020, Hince explained that the pair “want[ed] to make something incredibly uplifting” with their next album.

“I wanted to make the focus on the songwriting,” he said. “I didn’t want to restrict the songs by getting on the guitar and doing my thing. I’ve been writing without guitar a lot, to throw songs in a different direction.”

Jack White, meanwhile, is set to play an intimate show at the Union Chapel in London tonight (July 22) to mark the release of his new album ‘Entering Heaven Alive’. The record follows hot on the heels of its sister LP ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, which came out in April.

Tomorrow (July 23), White will head to the new London branch of his own Third Man Records to play three separate sets in the shop’s Blue Basement at 3pm, 3.30pm and 4pm.