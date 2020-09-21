Alison Wonderland announces new single ‘Bad Things’

Alison Wonderland has announced her return today (September 21) with the impending release of her first single of 2020, ‘Bad Things’.

Wonderland – real name Alexandra Sholler – announced the single on social media, writing “time for new music” as well as sharing the single’s artwork. ‘Bad Things’ is slated for release Wednesday September 23.

time for new music. Bad Things. Out this Wednesday.

Presave right now https://t.co/VLAhxnIbao pic.twitter.com/xSg6WmCZuZ — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 21, 2020

Advertisement

‘Bad Things’ will be Wonderland’s first official single since she released one-off single ‘Peace’ in 2019.

She has, however, delivered a string of unofficial tracks and remixes throughout the year. She teamed up with Californian indie artist phem to release a track on Soundcloud titled ‘WWCBD?’, which asked, “What Would Carole Baskin Do?”

The track only clocks in at a minute-and-a-half long, and references the Tiger King star and the rumours surrounding her relationship with her ex-husband Don Lewis, who went missing and was never seen again.

More recently, Wonderland delivered a transformative cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ 1993 track ‘Disarm’ at Lollapalooza’s virtual 2020 event.

“This next song is a really special song to me. It’s one of my all-time favourite songs by one of my all-time favourite bands, The Smashing Pumpkins, from Chicago,” Wonderland said ahead of her cover.

Advertisement

“I just wanted to do a little ode to Chicago, because Lollapalooza. This song is called ‘Disarm’. It is the song that got me through high school, so this is for my high school self right now.”