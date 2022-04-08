Alison Wonderland shares emotive and explosive new single ‘Forever’

Alison Wonderland has shared the opening track to her forthcoming third album, ‘Loner’ – a woozy, atmospheric ballad that erupts into a boisterous, glitch-inflected bass drop.

Titled ‘Forever’, the new song arrives alongside an accompanying video helmed by filmmaker Sam Kristofski. It shows the Sydney-born EDM artist (real name Alexandra Sholler) clad in a high school uniform as she poses for her yearbook photo, with the visuals flickering to a psychedelic, strobe-laden fantasy when the song’s heavier synths kick in.

Take a look at the video for ‘Forever’ below:

‘Loner’ is set to land on May 6 via EMI/Universal, with pre-orders open now via Sholler’s website. The record will include four of her five most recent singles – 2020’s ‘Bad Things’, last year’s ‘Fuck U Love U’, January’s ‘Fear Of Dying’ and last month’s ‘New Day’ – however her collaborative single with Valentino Khan, ‘Anything’ (which came out after ‘Bad Things’), is absent from the tracklist.

In a statement shared alongside ‘Forever’, Sholler said her third album as Alison Wonderland “feels like a rebirth”. On its thematic concept, she expounded: “I owe it to whoever else is out there who was like me, wishing that they had an album like this to empower them to feel less alone and know that it’s all going to be okay one day.”

Speaking to Forbes last month, Sholler said ‘Loner’ would elevate the sonic palette of the Alison Wonderland project, as she “experimented with more organic sounds as a juxtaposition to the more digital synthesised sounds that [she’s] using”.