Alison Wonderland shares optimistic single ‘New Day’, sets May release for third album

Alison Wonderland has revealed that her forthcoming third album, ‘Loner’, is set for release in May.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Awake’ is set to land on May 6 via EMI / Universal, with pre-orders open now via the Sydney DJ’s website. The record will sport three of her four most recent singles – 2020’s ‘Bad Things’, last year’s ‘Fuck U Love U’ and January’s ‘Fear Of Dying’ – however her collaborative single with Valentino Khan, ‘Anything’ (which came out after ‘Bad Things’), is absent from the tracklist.

Alongside the new album’s announcement, Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) dropped a bright new single titled ‘New Day’. It’s a silky, notably lowkey effort, carried in the verses by shimmery atmospherics and the understated twangs of a hollowbody guitar. Sholler’s vocals soar over the mix, with stacked harmonies giving her performance an elastic and angelic gravity.

The track arrives alongside a video directed by Peter Don, placing a super-powered Sholler into a stylised country-western setting. Riding horseback through a barren desert, she fights off a range of villains with her laser-shooting eyes, spurring fields of flora to bloom in the process.

In a statement, Sholler said ‘New Day’ was written as an ode to hopefulness in a period of personal turbulence. “My life was going a certain way before something pulled everything out from under me,” she said. “It left me entirely alone, and it all happened around the same time as COVID. I felt like I had hit my rock bottom. I realised that I have always seen myself as the victim of my story.

“This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

Speaking to Forbes, Sholler said ‘Loner’ would elevate the sonic palette of the Alison Wonderland project, as she “experimented with more organic sounds as a juxtaposition to the more digital synthesised sounds that [she’s] using”.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Loner’ below:

1. Forever

2. Safe Life

3. Fuck U Love U

4. New Day

5. I’m Doing Great Now Thanks (Interlude)

6. Something Real

7. Eyes Closed

8. Bad Things

9. Thirst

10. Cocaine

11. Fear Of Dying

12. Loner