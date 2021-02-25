Alison Wonderland, Thelma Plum and more to play Big Pineapple music festival

Queensland’s Big Pineapple music festival is making a return in 2021, with acts like Alison Wonderland, Thelma Plum and Peking Duk set to play.
In addition, Hooligan Hefs, The Amity Affliction, Dune Rats, Kwame, G Flip and more will be playing the two-day event, taking place in Woombye’s Pineapple Fields.
Aside from the slew of local acts playing, Big Pineapple’s 2021 event has also enlisted acts from overseas, including the UK’s Example and New Zealand’s Jesswar.
The 2021 festival comes as the 2020 event was first postponed and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on the festival’s website, the festival promises that social distancing measures will be in place in accordance with Queensland Health.
Big Pineapple Music Festival 2021 will take place on Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22, with tickets on sale from 9AM AEDT on Monday March 1 via Moshtix.
Big Pineapple Music Festival’s 2021 lineup is:
Alison Wonderland
Peking Duk
The Amity Affliction
Bliss N Eso
Dune Rats
Example (UK)
G Flip
Hooligan Hefs
KINGSWOOD
Slowly Slowly
Thelma Plum
Winston Surfshirt
Kwame
CXLOE
Stace Cadet
A. Swayze & The Ghosts
JessB (NZ)
Death By Denim
NYXEN
Go Freek
Sam Perry
Gold Member
The Jensens
First Beige
Jawbreaker
The Moving Stills
Forrest Run
Bonfire