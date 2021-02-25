Alison Wonderland, Thelma Plum and more to play Big Pineapple music festival

Queensland’s Big Pineapple music festival is making a return in 2021, with acts like Alison Wonderland, Thelma Plum and Peking Duk set to play.

In addition, Hooligan Hefs, The Amity Affliction, Dune Rats, Kwame, G Flip and more will be playing the two-day event, taking place in Woombye’s Pineapple Fields.

Aside from the slew of local acts playing, Big Pineapple’s 2021 event has also enlisted acts from overseas, including the UK’s Example and New Zealand’s Jesswar.

Advertisement

The 2021 festival comes as the 2020 event was first postponed and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on the festival’s website, the festival promises that social distancing measures will be in place in accordance with Queensland Health.

Big Pineapple Music Festival 2021 will take place on Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22, with tickets on sale from 9AM AEDT on Monday March 1 via Moshtix.

Big Pineapple Music Festival’s 2021 lineup is:

Alison Wonderland

Peking Duk

The Amity Affliction

Bliss N Eso

Dune Rats

Example (UK)

G Flip

Hooligan Hefs

KINGSWOOD

Slowly Slowly

Thelma Plum

Winston Surfshirt

Kwame

CXLOE

Stace Cadet

A. Swayze & The Ghosts

JessB (NZ)

Death By Denim

NYXEN

Go Freek

Sam Perry

Gold Member

The Jensens

First Beige

Jawbreaker

The Moving Stills

Forrest Run

Bonfire