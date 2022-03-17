Alissic shares alt-pop summer anthem ‘Superstitious’

Alissic has shared her third single, a brand new track called ‘Superstitious’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

The Brazilian-born, Sheffield-based avant-pop singer returns with her first new material since last October’s ‘Piano’, which itself followed her debut single ‘Like’.

‘Superstitious’ is a hypnotic, alt-pop ode to the summer, and it’s the first track Alissic has released to feature some vocals in her native Brazilian tongue.

Advertisement

“It makes me feel warm and like home with its Latin American influence,” Alissic said of the single. “The super spacey and lush sound in the pre-chorus gives it a really ethereal vibe. It feels like you are crafting a spell, when you talk about female intuition it means you are intune with yourself and the universe, and I wanted to reflect that in the sound.”

A video for the new track was filmed in the Isle Of Dogs and was worked on alongside her husband, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes. It conjures a dreamlike atmosphere and haunting nod to the classic 1920s horror movie Nosferatu.

In addition to Alissic and Sykes, the video was directed by Frank Fieber (Mimi Webb, Headie One) and Reuben Bastienne Lewis (King Krule, Joy Crookes).

Watch the ‘Superstition’ video below:

Advertisement

Speaking to NME last year, Alissic said it was unlikely that she and Sykes will record a full project together anytime soon, but she admitted “maybe one day”.

She also discussed her inspirations and the plans she has for the future. “I’m very inspired by 2000s’ pop, but I also like to make it sound a bit more unusual,” she said. “I like things that are spooky, but also very pop. I’m trying to create a character that’s like Britney Spears but part of a Tim Burton film.”

She added: “I have big plans. I want to go live and play in front of a lot of people, but right now it’s just about creating this world.”