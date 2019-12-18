All finalists revealed for 2020 ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’

The full lineup of finalists for next year’s Eurovision – Australia Decides has been revealed.

On December 16, SBS unveiled the last four contenders: The Voice Australia 2019 winner Diana Rouvas, Australia’s Got Talent 2011 winner Jack Vidgen, 19-year-old Darwin singer Jordan-Ravi and Taiwanese-Australian artist Jaguar Jonze. Watch a video by SBS introducing the new additions here:

They will face off against previously announced contestants Australian Idol 2004 winner Casey Donovan, Vanessa Amorosi and rising First Nations artist Mitch Tambo. Glam rocker iOTA, art pop musician Montaigne and indie singer Didirri round out the lineup.

The winner will represent Australia at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands next May. The live finals of Australia Decides will be broadcast on February 8 at 8.30pm ADET on SBS.

Vidgen will perform his new song ‘I Am King I Am Queen’, which was released alongside the lineup announcement. He described the track as “a real representation of me and everything I stand for and I think that everyone, young and old, will be able to relate to and take inspiration from this song.” Listen to it below.

Jordan-Ravi will be performing ‘Pushing Stars’, a song which was selected via the SBS Song Portal. It was co-written by George Sheppard (of the band Sheppard) and Tania Doko, who participated in this year’s inaugural Australia Decides.

Earlier this year, Brisbane singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke became the first Australian Eurovision contestant to be selected by national vote, winning over audiences with the song ‘Zero Gravity’. Miller-Heidke ranked ninth at Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel and received the Marcel Bezençon award for her performance.

Next year’s Eurovision – Australia Decides will be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 7 and 8, with comedian Joel Creasey and television personality Myf Warhurst as hosts. Tickets for the Opening Night Show, Matinee Show and Live TV Final are available here.