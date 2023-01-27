All members of MOMOLAND reportedly leave longtime agency MLD Entertainment

All members of MOMOLAND have reportedly parted ways with the agency MLD Entertainment after seven years as a group.

In a press statement to South Korean media outlet TenAsia, MLD Entertainment announced that, following a discussion with the agency and the girl group’s members, all six idols of MOMOLAND would not be renewing their exclusive contracts with the company.

“We want to express our gratitude to Momoland for working with us for a long time and we will continue to root for the future of all members,” MLD Entertainment wrote in a press statement, per Kpop Herald. It is unclear if MOMOLAND will continue promotions as a group following their departure from the agency.

MOMOLAND were formed through 2016 survival show Finding MOMOLAND. The group debuted in 2017 with mini-album ‘Welcome to Momoland’, led by title track ‘Jjan! Koong! Kwang!’.

In 2019, founding member Yeonwoo and member Taeha would part ways with the group. Daisy would later depart the group in 2020, and has since claimed that she was “fired” from MOMOLAND.

Over the course of their career, MOMOLAND have released one studio album, three single albums and six mini-albums. The group’s last release was 2022 single ‘Yummy Yummy Love’, featuring Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

‘Yummy Yummy Love’ was MOMOLAND’s first release after a year-long absence, following their ‘Wrap Me In Plastic’, their February 2021 collaboration with producer CHROMANCE.