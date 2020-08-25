“All of The xx are working on solo projects,” says Young Turks label boss

The managing director of The xx‘s record label Young Turks has provided an update on the future of the band.

In a new interview with MusicWeek, Matthew Thornhill revealed that the group – made up of Romy Madley-Croft, Jamie xx and Oliver Sim – are all concentrating their efforts on solo projects.

“At the moment, all of The xx are working on solo projects,” Thornhill said.

“Young Turks artists always collaborate together and The xx are no different, Romy and Oliver both sung on Jamie’s record, Jamie is producing tracks, along with other people, for Romy and Oliver, so there’s a lot of collaboration between the band. They’re all working independently and hopefully some of that will see the light of day this year from all of them.”

The band’s last album, ‘I See You‘, was released in January 2017 to widespread acclaim – including a four star review in NME.

While Thornhill shared little on the specifics of their solo ventures, Jamie XX has continued to work as an acclaimed producer in his own right – recently joining The Avalanches on the track ‘Wherever You Go’.

Back in April, he also shared his latest solo track, titled ‘Idontknow’.

Meanwhile, the band’s lead singer Romy Madley Croft also announced her debut solo album, telling fans it will be inspired by “club classics”.

“We are going to be releasing new music but, in the meantime, the exciting – for me – bit of news I wanted to share with you is for the past couple years I’ve been writing a lot of songs for other people, writing a lot of songs for myself,” she explained.

“I ended up with all these songs so I’m going to release a solo album under my name. It’s just going to be under Romy. I’m hopefully going to be releasing it soon. I have loads of songs and I feel excited to try something new.”