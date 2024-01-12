All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis shares first solo single in 20 years, ‘Miracle’

All Saints‘ Shaznay Lewis has shared her newest single ‘Miracle’, marking her first solo release in 20 years.

The track is a blend of pop and R&B and sees Lewis sing: “And you’ll find me / Rising where we fall / In a sunlit dream / Where nobody has been before / And it’s like nothing that you’ve seen / I can explain it all / No timе to be cynical / Right now, we need a miracle”.

Speaking about the track in a press release, Lewis said: “‘Miracle’ was a journey, a relentless writing process between Emily Phillips and me. We pushed each other, we changed it a lot, and when I finally listened to it I realised it was a love song to myself, about the person I’ve been for the past 25 years and where I am now.”

She continued: “It’s a message of encouragement to return to my love of writing with self-esteem, and confidence in the way that made me happy.”

‘Miracle’ serves as a re-introduction to Lewis who enjoyed huge success as a member and lead songwriter of the all girl pop group All Saints from the early 00s. The group earned five UK Number One hits with ‘Never Ever’, ‘Under The Bridge / Lady Marmalade’, ‘Pure Shores’, ‘Bootie Call’, and ‘Black Coffee’.

Lewis also has two multi-Platinum albums and two BRIT Awards from her time with the group as well as a MOBO and an Ivor Novello. Lewis’ last release was her 2004 solo LP ‘Open’.

According to a press release, Lewis began working on new music in the summer of 2022 with collaborators such as Emily Phillips and Ant Whiting (Florence + The Machine, Sigrid), Ben Cullum (Celeste), Michael Angelo (Sam Smith, Not3s), Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, Diplo), Jez Ashurst (Maisie Peters, Little Mix), Moyses Dos Santos (Freya Ridings) and Charlie Stacey (Ezra Collective).

In other news, Lewis was recently announced as one of the acts set to play this year’s edition of Mighty Hoopla festival in London.