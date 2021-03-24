Listen to All Time Low’s hopeful new single ‘Once In A Lifetime’

All Time Low have shared a new song called ‘Once In A Lifetime’ – you can listen to it below.

The Baltimore band announced the track on social media last Friday (March 19), with guitarist Jack Barakat teasing that “it’s all happppppening.”

Arriving today (March 24), the reflective new single was co-produced by Zakk Cervini and Andrew Goldstein who also helmed All Time Low’s eighth album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ (released last April).

According to frontman Alex Gaskarth, ‘Once In A Lifetime’ is about “loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

“We wrote this song in bleaker times, in a world still asleep at the wheel that left us all relearning how to navigate the uncertain roads ahead, but ultimately there is a hopeful undertone to the entire sentiment,” he continued. ​

“Things can only be so bad and once it’s over, it’s over; there’s room to start rebuilding. This song feels like it’s cut from the same cloth as [2020 single] ‘Monsters’: a progression and continued evolution from the celebration of All Time Low that was ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’.”

Further information on a potential new album or EP is not yet known.

All Time Low will hit the road for a string of UK headline shows this September. You can purchase tickets from here and see the full schedule below.

September 2021

22 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

26 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Back in January, All Time Low announced a new graphic novel based on their 2017 album ‘Last Young Renegade’.