All Time Low have approved of a sea shanty cover of their 2008 single ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’.
The US band shared a clip of British musician Sam Pope’s rendition which transforms their pop-punk track into a swashbuckling tune in line with the viral TikTok trend.
While sharing Pope’s cover yesterday (January 27), the band wrote: “It was only a matter of time.”
It was only a matter of timehttps://t.co/py48hW6GVP pic.twitter.com/lRtyLszJ1P
— All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 27, 2021
In related news, last month TikTok user @yungricepatty showed that liking pop-punk isn’t “just a phase”, by belting out ‘Dear Maria…’ and garnering 8.5 million views in the process. Dozens of imitations of ‘Dear Maria…’ have followed.
@yungricepatty
in search of punk pop tiktok
Earlier this month, All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth revealed what he thought of the trend initiated by @yungricepatty: “I always knew ‘Dear Maria’ would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006,” he wrote in a tweet.
I always knew Dear Maria would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006.
— Alex Gaskarth (@AlexGaskarth) January 13, 2021
He and lead guitarist Jack Barakat joined in the fun by posting a clip of them singing the song in a car.
@alltimelow
MOM IT WAS NEVER A PHASE
Then, on Wednesday (January 27), drummer added his take on the trend by playing drums with his band’s classic in the background.
Meanwhile, Nickelback have collaborated with a British group who gave the Canadian band’s 2005 single ‘Rockstar’ the sea shanty treatment.
And the man who kickstarted the TikTok phenomenon, 26-year-old Scottish postman Nathan Evans, recently quit his job after his rendition of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come’ landed in the UK Top 10.
“Oh my God, I was a postman on Friday. I have just signed to the biggest record label in the world,” Evans said in a post online.