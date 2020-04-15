Allday and Cub Sport to headline ‘Live at 5 Thursdays’ live-stream

Allday and Cub Sport will feature on the first two ‘Live at 5 Thursdays’ live-streams, a new music initiative launched by Boost Mobile.

Each Thursday at 5pm EST, a young Australian artist will perform live on Boost Mobile’s Instagram account. This Thursday (April 16), rapper Allday will kick off proceedings, followed by Cub Sport next week (April 23). There is no word yet on who will feature in subsequent weeks.

Allday, real name Tomas Gaynor, announced earlier this month that he would release a new track tomorrow (April 16). It will be his first single as a lead artist for 2020. The Adelaide native has enjoyed a busy year thus far, however, appearing on SOFI TUKKER’s single, ‘Swing’ and JXN’s track ‘Outta Space’.

Cub Sport have also been busy releasing new music in 2020, sharing singles ‘Confessions’ and ‘Drive’. The Brisbane indie outfit orchestrated an online singalong of The Veronicas’ ‘Untouched’ in March, and have shared live-stream content while in isolation.

Boost Mobile announced that they would be partnering with youth media outlet Life Without Andy to execute ‘Live at 5 Thursdays’. The telco company organised the initiative as a way of ensuring young Australians are able to continue seeing live music amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Boost Mobile revealed that nearly 20 per cent of Australians aged 16-45 aimed had planned to attend a music festival during the next holiday period.

Jason Haynes, the general manager of Boost Mobile commented that “we want to share the message with our customers that just because we have to stay home, does not mean we can’t stay connected.”