Allday announces new album, ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, and tour dates

Allday will release his fourth album, ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, on May 28.

The rapper-cum-singer made the announcement today (March 10), sharing new single, ‘Void’, to celebrate. ‘Void’ is the second single to be lifted from the forthcoming album, following on from ‘After All This Time’.

The new track arrives accompanied by a music video, directed and produced by Hiball. The clip premiered earlier today and cuts between Allday and a physically active goth character. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Allday – real name Thomas Gaynor – has announced a string of tour dates in support of his new album.

Beginning in Perth on August 7, Allday will play shows in most capital cities, with full details listed below. Tickets are on sale from 9am local time next Thursday (March 18).

Per a press release, Allday explained that “‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ is about escaping something and finding something new, whether that’s a place, a relationship or something else”.

Gaynor collaborated with a handful of Australian artists on the record, including Matt Mason and Johnny Took of DMA’S, Hayley Mary, Japanese Wallpaper and The Delta Riggs’ Michael Tramonte and Elliott Hammond.

Advertisement

‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ will be Allday’s first album since he released ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ in 2019.

Allday’s 2021 tour dates are:

August

Saturday 7 — Perth, Metro City

Friday 20 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre*

Saturday 21 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Friday 27 — Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 28 — Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

*indicates all-ages show