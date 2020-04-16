Allday releases new single, ‘OTT’

Adelaide rapper Allday has released a new single, ‘OTT’, today (April 16). The track is Allday’s first new release for 2020. Listen to it below:

‘OTT’ was accompanied by B-Side ‘All Da Way’, which was originally released as a single in December 2019.

The release of ‘OTT’ comes after days of social media build-up from Allday – real name Tomas Gaynor – including one particular post in which he joked, “If this [post] gets 1000 🔥 emojis in the comments I will drop this song tomorrow. If it gets less than 1000 I will delete the file and move to Tibet”.

Allday has enjoyed a busy 2020 thus far. Tonight (April 16), he will feature on the first “Live At 5 Thursdays” live-stream, performing on the Boost Mobile Instagram account at 5pm. The “Live At 5 Thursdays” initiative sees Boost Mobile and Sydney-based youth entertainment portal Life Without Andy team up with young Australian artists to broadcast live performances via Instagram each Thursday evening.

Allday has also featured on two tracks since the beginning of the year; SOFI TUKKER’s single ‘Swing’ and JXN’s ‘Outta Space’. According to his Facebook page, Allday is currently working on a new album to be released at some point in the future. Further details relating to Allday’s follow-up to his 2019 album, ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’ are not yet known.