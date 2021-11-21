Allday returns to his rap roots on slick new single ‘Eyes On The Prize’

Allday (aka Tomas Gaynor) has shared a tight new single titled ‘Eyes On The Prize’, marking a return to the breezy hip-hop sound he cut his teeth on.

The track opens with a bold slate of electronic horns and a simple, yet striking 808 beat. The minimalist production allows Gaynor to shine, spitting his signature rapped bars – headstrong and blunt, with a tinge of summery indie influence – over the mix.

On his biting first verse, Gaynor raps: “Pull up on you, swish / Don’t have your number, who dis? / Ruth just left, I’m ruthless / Talk goes back, that’s ruthless / God so good, my girl bad / They can’t come where we’re at / Hair so nice, why wear a hat? / When I pull up, crash the party, no airbag.”

Have a listen to ‘Eyes On The Prize’ below:

In a statement, Gaynor explained that he minted ‘Eyes On The Prize’ with longtime collaborator Simon Lam. “I was just saying lines into the mic to make Simon laugh,” he said. “We thought it sounded pretty fun so that is the song. It’s not too deep.

“The day I started this beat I was wearing a world cup soccer t-shirt that said ‘EYES ON THE PRIZE’ and that sounded like a good title.”

On his return to a more rap-centric style – having shifted into the realm of indie-rock for his recent fourth album, ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ – Gaynor said: “After making other genres for a while, making rap is fun again.”

‘Eyes On The Prize’ comes as Gaynor’s first new track as Allday since the release of ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, which landed back in May via Believe. It was flanked by the singles ‘After All This Time’, ‘Void’, ‘Stolen Cars’ and ‘Door’.

NME labelled ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ one of the best Australian albums of 2021 thus far, saying: “Whether it’s the blazing summer of ‘After All This Time’, the deadpan ramble of ‘The Paris End Of Collins St’ or the spotlit ballad ‘Bright’, Allday’s fourth album cements his versatility and his bravery, yet still seamlessly weaves in the musical elements he’s built his career on thus far.”

It also made NME’s list of the top releases for May, the rapper’s transition into warm, guitar-heavy pop described as making “the perfect palette for his most earnestly sentimental songwriting to date”.

“Equally nostalgic in both style and subject matter[,] the result is his best record yet”.

Gaynor is set to take ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ on the road in February, hitting stages in Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. Tickets for the run – which was initially set to kick off in August before several postponements – are on sale now from the artist’s website.