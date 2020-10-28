Allday returns with new single ‘After All This Time’

It’s been a quiet few months for Allday, but now the Melbourne rapper has finally returned today (October 29) with a new single, ‘After All This Time’.

The track is a markedly different turn for the rapper, being almost entirely guitar-driven with a clear influence from acts like The Cure, Oasis and DMA’S.

Watch the lyric video for ‘After All This Time’ below:

Earlier this week on social media, Allday teased the single as well as a complete new album.

“Imagine if for the last year I’d been secretly making a rock album and tomorrow I dropped the first single,” he said yesterday (October 28) on Instagram.

The release of ‘After All This Time’ follows Allday’s first single of the year, ‘OTT’, which dropped back in April.

Back in February, Allday also linked up with former tour mate JXN to lend a verse to his single ‘Outta Space’.

While fans have no details about the forthcoming rock album, it will serve as the rapper’s fourth full-length effort following last year’s ‘Starry Night Over The Phone’, featuring contributions from The Veronicas, Japanese Wallpaper and Lonelyspeck.

Besides writing an album in secret, Allday has also spent the year performing via live-stream across several events, including ISOL-LATE and Live At 5 Thursdays.