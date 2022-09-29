Allday ruminates on the past with ‘Runtrack’, announces regional tour

Allday has shared a meditative new single titled ‘Runtrack’ and announced a regional Australian tour set to kick off in November.

Produced by Simon Lam of Kllo and Armlock, the new cut sees the rapper ruminate on whether or not to return to a relationship – “Should I run back? / No, fuck that” – delivered above dreamy, reverb-heavy guitars (courtesy of Fractures), woozy synth melodies that linger in the background, and trappy electronic beats. Listen below:

Allday’s regional tour will begin at Kings Beach Tavern in Caloundra on November 3, continuing along to the Gold Coast, Hobart, Newcastle, Cairns, Darwin and many other locations before it wraps up at Kambri in Canberra on December 10. Big Skeez, who has released a string of singles of his own since signing with NLV Records last year, will serve as main support on the run. See tour dates below.

‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, Allday’s alt rock-indebted fourth studio album, arrived last year after being previewed with singles like ‘After All This Time’, ‘Void’ and ‘Stolen Cars’. NME named ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ one of the best Australian albums of the year, calling the record “the evolution of an artist coming into his own”.

Since then, Allday has shared a handful of standalone singles – last year’s ‘Eyes On The Prize’ and ‘Good Thanks’ – and appeared on collaborative tracks with Skizzy Mars and Ouse.

Allday’s regional tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 3 – Caloundra, Kings Beach Tavern

Saturday 4 – Cleveland, Cleveland Sands Hotel

Sunday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 11 – Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Saturday 12 – Hobart, Unibar

Thursday 17 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 18 – Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Thursday 24 – Airlie Beach, Magnums

Friday 25 – Townsville, The Warehouse

Saturday 26 – Cairns, Edge Hill Tavern

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Darwin, Mayberry

Saturday 3 – Central Coast, Sunsets Festival

Friday 9 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

Saturday 10 – Canberra, Kambri