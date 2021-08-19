Allday shares new video for ‘Door’, reschedules 2021 tour dates

Allday – real name Tomas Gaynor – has shared a laidback new video for ‘Door’, taken from his genre-bending fourth album ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’.

The clip, directed and produced by Hiball, begins with a (presumably) dead Gaynor slumped over in the driver’s seat of a wrecked car. He wakes up and saunters around the car yard he’s been left at, singing and dancing along to the track before he slinks back into his wrecked car and resumes his slumber.

Take a look at the video below:

‘Door’ serves as the fourth single from ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, following ‘After All This Time’, ‘Void’ and ‘Stolen Cars’. The album was released back in May via Believe.

NME labelled ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ one of the best Australian albums of 2021 thus far, writer Jackson Langford saying: “Whether it’s the blazing summer of ‘After All This Time’, the deadpan ramble of ‘The Paris End Of Collins St’ or the spotlit ballad ‘Bright’, Allday’s fourth album cements his versatility and his bravery, yet still seamlessly weaves in the musical elements he’s built his career on thus far.”

It also made NME’s list of the top releases for May, where writer Alex Gallagher said the rapper’s transition into warm, guitar-heavy pop made for “the perfect palette for his most earnestly sentimental songwriting to date”, and said that “equally nostalgic in both style and subject matter[,] the result is his best record yet”.

Speaking to NME upon the album’s release, Gaynor said he intends to keep taking risks with his artistry on future releases, with the objective being to rack up a broad slate of hits.

“My long-term goal is to end up with a catalogue where in 30 years you can chuck on the greatest hits while you’re making dinner,” he said. “That’s what keeps me pushing forward and working my tits off. I wake up every day and hammer out songs. I’m not waiting for inspiration. I put a shift in.”

Allday was set to launch ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ with a five-date Australian tour this month, however the run was postponed in the wake of a recent COVID-19 outbreak along the east coast. The tour will now kick off in Melbourne on Thursday September 30, before rolling through Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney.

Tickets to all five shows are on sale now from Allday’s website, with those already purchased remaining valid for the new dates.

He’s also set to play three shows in regional Victoria towards the end of September, co-headlining with Tweed Heads rapper JK-47 in Broadford, Ballarat and Goroke.