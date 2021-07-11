‘Almost Famous’ soundtrack reissued as mammoth 102-track boxset

The soundtrack for Almost Famous has been reissued as a mammoth new boxset made up of 102 tracks, with various configurations available.

Cameron Crowe’s seminal rock film celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and now UMe is reissuing its soundtrack, marking the first time all the music featured in the film will be released together in one package.

The expanded tracklist includes songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens, The Who, and Fleetwood Mac, alongside all of the material created for the film’s fictional rock group, Stillwater, including ‘Fever Dog’.

Unreleased songs will include a cast rendition of Elton John‘s ‘Tiny Dancer’, and a remix and edit of The Who’s ‘Amazing Journey / Sparks’ as arranged by director Cameron Crowe. Nancy Wilson’s original score will also be featured, along with 14 outtakes.

Famous lines from the film will be featured amidst the tracks fro the first time, including Zooey Deschanel’s lingering promise to her onscreen brother William: “One day, you’ll be cool”.

The boxset also contains numerous collectibles, including a 40-page photo book, backstage passes, Lester Bang’s Creem business card, replica ticket stubs, and William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on Stillwater.

A digital version of the boxset arrived on Friday (July 9) – which you can listen to above – and a number of other configurations are on the way, including a 13-disc box set, two six-LP editions – one on black vinyl, the other with coloured vinyl discs.

There is also a five-CD super deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all six of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the seven original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; and a two-CD deluxe edition of the original soundtrack.

You can buy and pre-order all the different versions now from udiscovermusic here, and you can listen to the 102-track digital version below:

Paramount Home Entertainment is also gearing up to release Almost Famous for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, as well as on limited-edition Blu-ray.

The re-release will include both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with bonus content offering a “backstage pass” into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.

Crowe said in a statement: “We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous a very special bounty of goodness. For the first time, we’ve created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score.

“We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

Almost Famous star Kate Hudson, who played band aid Penny Lane in the film, is the latest addition to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel. She is the sixth cast member to join the project in the last week, following Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Leslie Odom Jr.