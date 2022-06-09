Alpha Wolf and Holding Absence announce split EP ‘The Lost And The Longing’, drop first single

Melbourne metal outfit Alpha Wolf and Welsh post-hardcore group Holding Absence have announced they’ve teamed up for a special split EP, ‘The Lost And The Longing’.

Coinciding with the EP announcement, Holding Absence dropped the single ‘Aching Longing’. Featuring Alpha Wolf, the track is a quintessential post-hardcore anthem. It sports a beautiful aggression in its instrumental runs, with its lyrics carrying a poignant, heart-on-sleeve narrative: “Take my life away, and start again / Nothing seems to sway / This aching longing I’ve been feeling.”

Take a listen to ‘Aching Longing’ below:

Advertisement

The four-track EP – the tracklist which you’ll find below – will see both bands deliver two songs each. Of their contributions, Holding Absence enthused in a press release: “We can’t wait for people to hear our two new singles ‘Aching Longing’, and ‘Coffin’ too! ‘Aching Longing’ is our band at its heaviest yet, and ‘Coffin’ is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum.

“We are always trying to stretch our band into new shapes, and can’t wait for people to hear what we’ve produced with these two tracks!”

‘The Lost And The Longing’ is set for release on Monday August 15 via Greyscale / Sharptone. “Alpha Wolf are a band we’ve loved as people and musicians for years now,” Holding Absence added, “and we’re so grateful they wanted to drop this release with us.”

Alpha Wolf are set to kick off their national ‘Metalcore Snitches’ tour at Perth’s Amplifier Bar tonight (June 9). From there, they’ll play shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. Along for the ride are American outfits Fit For A King and Great American Ghost, as well as Japan’s Paledusk. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Destroy All Lines.

Holding Absence are on the road, too, performing at the UK’s Download Festival this weekend. After that, they’ll the to the European mainland on a headline tour, details for which can be found here.

Alpha Wolf and Holding Absence’s ‘The Lost And The Longing’ EP tracklist is:

Advertisement

1. ’60cm of Steel’ (Alpha Wolf, Holding Absence)

2. ‘Hotel Underground’ (Alpha Wolf)

3. ‘Aching Longing’ (Holding Absence, Alpha Wolf)

4. ‘Coffin’ (Holding Absence)