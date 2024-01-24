Alpha Wolf announce new album, share new collaboration with Ice-T

Australian metalcore outfit Alpha Wolf have announced their upcoming third album, ‘Half Living Things’.

Today (January 24), the band took to social media to announce the upcoming angle, along with a newly released single, ‘Sucks 2 Suck’ featuring legendary rapper Ice-T. ‘Half Living Things’ is due for release on April 5 via SharpTone and Grey Scale Records.

The album, which will be available in several limited bundles that include CD, merchandise, vinyl and more, is available for pre-order now.

Advertisement

‘Sucks 2 Suck’, which comes with a high school monster movie-themed music video, sees the band take on the role of obnoxious jocks who bully a schoolmate, before they’re hunted by a mysterious monster, who is revealed to be their victim.

In the clip, Ice-T raps: “Imma start this shit off by saying you motherfuckers are weak / Weak motherfucker that’s why all you can do is talk shit / ’cause that’s all you have / If you coming for me, you gotta come better than that.”

Frontman Lochie Keogh said of ‘Sucks 2 Suck’ in a press statement: “It’s about biting back at anyone saying you didn’t work hard for the shit you have. If you had the ethic and tenacity, you’d have it too, but you suck so you don’t.”

‘Half Living Things’ will comprise 12 tracks, including the previously released ‘Bring Back The Noise’. According to the album’s tracklist, ‘Sucks 2 Suck’ is the only song on the record that will feature a guest vocalist.

Advertisement

Lochie Keogh said of the upcoming album: “There can be no inner conflict without the constant tug of war between desire and disdain, the things you want versus the things you need, or the things that make you feel alive against the parts of it that do not. You cannot grow new parts without leaving the dead ones behind. You cannot be settled until you have truly known the opposite. Find out what makes you tick and just keep running around the clock until you’re happy enough to die.”

The tracklist for Alpha Wolf’s ‘Half Living Things’ is: