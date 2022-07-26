Alt-J announce ‘An Awesome Wave’ 10th anniversary Australian shows

Alt-J will play their debut album ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full at a pair of intimate Australian shows in September, in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The band will bring hits like ‘Breezeblocks’, ‘Tessellate’, ‘Fitzpleasure’, deeper album cuts and other songs from across their catalogue to Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 23, before playing Sydney’s Metro Theatre on September 25. Tickets are on sale from midday next Monday (August 1), with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off tomorrow (July 28), also at midday.

“To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the album that changed our lives, we are thrilled to announce these extra gigs in Australia where we will play ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full,” the band said in a statement announcing the shows.

“We know how much this record means to our Aussie fans and can’t wait to turn back the clock to 2012 with them in our favourite country.”

The shows coincide with the band’s forthcoming Australian tour, which will see them perform at arenas in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth in support of latest album ‘The Dream’, which arrived back in February.

The announcement of the ‘An Awesome Wave’ shows follows a similar anniversary gig Alt-J played in London in May, also performing the album in full. Back in February, the band celebrated the anniversary with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing ‘Breezeblocks’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, frontman Joe Newman said the band had “never stopped celebrating” their debut album. “It didn’t just do more than our other albums in terms of sales. It became a big part of a lot of people’s formative years in a way that our other albums haven’t done.”