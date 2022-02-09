Alt-J announce ‘The Dream’ tour for Australia and New Zealand

Alt-J are set to return Down Under for a run of shows in support of their upcoming fourth album, ‘The Dream’.

They’ll kick the tour off this September, beginning a six-date run in Auckland and wrapping up in Adelaide later in the month. Find full tour information below.

In a press release, Alt-J said: “We are bringing ‘The Dream’ Down Under. It’s been too long since we visited beautiful Australia and New Zealand. See you there in September 2022. Let’s have it.”

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets for the shows begin on Tuesday February 15 at 12pm AEDT (2pm NZD), running for just 24 hours. General admission tickets go on sale on Friday February 18, also at 12pm AEDT (2pm NZD)

The announcement comes the day before the Leeds outfit drop their fourth studio album, ‘The Dream’. Ahead of the release, Alt-J have put out four singles – ‘Hard Drive Gold’, ‘U&ME’, ‘Get Better’ and their latest offering, ‘The Actor’.

For their single ‘U&ME’, Alt-J recently ranked at Number 95 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021.

Alt-J ‘The Dream’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 17 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 20 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday 27 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Thursday 29 – Pert, HBF Stadium