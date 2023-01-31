Alt-J, Denzel Curry, Skepta and more announced for Groovin The Moo 2023

Groovin The Moo have announced the line-up for this year’s festival, featuring international heavyweights like Alt-J, Denzel Curry and Skepta.

They’ll be joined by other UK imports like Eliza Rose, Fatboy Slim, Laurel and Sophie May, as well as Omar Apollo and Slayyyter from the US, and bbno$ from Canada.

In the way of homegrown acts, punters will be able to catch sets from leading acts like Amy Shark, The Chats, Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Slowly Slowly, Ocean Alley and Skeggs, plus buzzy up-and-comers like Barkaa, Luude, Choomba, Royel Otis, and a record-setting three bands with adolescent-centric names: Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and Teenage Joans.

Additionally, the festival will be hosted by DJs Lex and Pookie, with triple J Unearthed and local ‘Fresh Produce’ artists still to be announced.

This year’s Groovin The Moo will kick off in Wayville, SA on Friday April 21, before rounding out that weekend with editions in Maitland, NSW and Canberra. It’ll head to Bendigo the following Saturday (April 29), before hitting the Sunshine Coast the following day (April 30), and finally wrapping up in Bunbury, WA on Saturday May 6.

Tickets for all six of the shows go on sale at 12pm local time next Tuesday (February 7) – find them here.

The full line-up for Groovin The Moo 2023 is:

Alt-J

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

bbno$

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry

Eliza Rose

Fatboy Slim

Laurel

Lex

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo

Pookie

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta

Slayyyter

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

The full list of dates for Groovin The Moo 2023 is:

APRIL

Friday 21 – Wayville, Adelaide Showground (Kaurna Country)

Saturday 22 – Maitland, Showground (Wonnarua Country)

Sunday 23 – Canberra, EPIC (Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country)

Saturday 29 – Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showgrounds (Dja Dja Wurrung Country)

Sunday 30 – Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Western Precinct (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Bunbury, Hay Park (Wardandi Noongar Country)

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.