Alt-J reschedule Australian and New Zealand leg of ‘The Dream Tour’ for 2023

Alt-J have pushed back their upcoming run of Australian and New Zealand tour dates – which were due to begin in less than a month – citing “the new and evolving logistical challenges of touring in a post-pandemic world”.

The band shared the news in a press statement issued today (August 31), noting that their decision came “after much debate”. They continued: “We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans down under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month. You have always been so supportive and we are really looking forward to seeing you next year.”

The tour was initially scheduled to kick off in Auckland on September 17, running through to the end of next month. It’ll now begin – in the same Aotearoan city – on April 18, 2023, with subsequent shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth rolling on into the first week of next May.

Absent from the itinerary is Alt-J’s planned show in Adelaide (which was scheduled for September 27). That show has been cancelled altogether, with Frontier citing logistical challenges with next year’s touring slate. Ticketholders for that show will be issued refunds automatically.

Meanwhile, tickets for the newly rescheduled shows will remain valid for their new dates, while those unable to attend will be granted refunds from their original point of purchase. They’ll need to submit a request to the respective show’s ticketing agency, with a cut-off date set at September 28.

As was always planned to be the case, two of the rescheduled shows – the first Sydney date on April 25, and the first in Melbourne on May 2 – will be intimate gigs at which Alt-J will play their seminal 2012 album, ‘An Awesome Wave’, in full. Both of those shows are sold out, however remaining tickets for the other dates are still available – find them here for Brisbane, Perth and Auckland, and here for everywhere else.

The rest of the tour comes in support of Alt-J’s recent fourth album, ‘The Dream’, which arrived back in February. NME gave it a four-star review, with Sophie Williams writing that it “continues the slow, rewarding blossoming of Alt-J’s records” which are “each a little more generous, thoughtful and optimistic than the last”, while simultaneously “feel[ing] like the first to offer real hope”.

Alt-J’s rescheduled Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

APRIL

Tuesday 18 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 25 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 26 – Warrang/Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday 27 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Riverstage

MAY

Tuesday 2 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 – Boorloo/Perth, HBF Stadium

* performing ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full