Alter Boy deal with the loss of religion in new single ‘No One’s Gone Like You’

Ahead of their appearance at BIGSOUND this week, Alter Boy have unveiled a new single, ‘No One’s Gone Like You’.

Released on September 2, ‘No One’s Gone Like You’ (according to the band in a press statement) is a song about losing God. In the song, an almost liturgical melody is married with ethereal vocals and a pulsating fuzz.

Listen to the track below:

Lead singer Molly Priest spoke about the song’s back story and what it was like for her to lose her faith. “Loss of faith is an understated form of relational grief,” she said. “When we lose a belief system, we have to reassess the very nature of the world and the nature of people.

“When I lost my faith abruptly at twenty years old, I knew very little about my place in the secular world… My relationship with God was toxic, and also protective.”

“On a difficult day I sometimes miss God, but I don’t want him back.”

The release of ‘No One’s Gone Like You’ follows ‘I Repent’ back in May. That single dropped ahead of the band’s appearance at this year’s Vivid Sydney, and followed-on from Alter Boy’s ‘Act Of God’ EP last year.

The Perth queerlectro pop band – three of whose members are deaf – will appear at this week’s BIGSOUND showcase in Brisbane. They’ll perform at two events this week; The Outpost on Wednesday (September 7), followed by Ric’s Backyard the next night (Thursday 8).

In their biggest line-up to date, BIGSOUND 2022 boasts 182 artists performing at the festival’s first in-person iteration since 2019.

Among the artists performing in front of a wide array of industry representatives are Tasman Keith, Dallas Woods, Teenage Joans, Hope D, Dulcie, Birdz, Ashwarya, Kee’ahn, June Jones and Woodes among the many others.