Alter Boy share revealing new single ‘I Repent’ ahead of Vivid Sydney appearance

Perth band Alter Boy have shared their first new music of 2022, a stand-alone single entitled ‘I Repent’.

The song, released today (May 24), follows on from the collective’s ‘Act Of God’ EP from last year. Since the EP’s release, the group have done several shows to promote it – including an appearance on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment, where they covered Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

It was co-produced by two of the band members, lead vocalist Molly Priest and keyboardist Andrew Wright. In a press statement, Priest described the new single as ” a reminder that each of us is worthy of admission, and that it’s okay to release ourselves from past mistakes”.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘I Repent’ below:

“I thought everybody was out to hurt me,” said Priest in relation to their younger self. “I was dysregulated and avoidant, and I really didn’t know what was happening to me. I’ve had to forgive myself for some of my behaviour at that time.”

Priest went on to state their hopes of using their experiences “as an example… to help other young people to understand what’s happening to them”, with further hopes that they will “put in the work toward being a healthier person”.

“My work also gives me the insight to know that a lot of people share this experience,” they said. “If we repent, then we admit that we’ve done something destructive or that we’ve made mistakes – and that’s a difficult thing to concede in a society that likes to categorise people as either good or bad.”

Alter Boy are set to perform at Sydney venue Carriageworks next week (June 2) as part of Vivid Sydney. Other artists performing at the venue throughout the festival season are CHAI, Perfume Genius and Divide & Dissolve.