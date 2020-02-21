Alternative rap duo craterface release new single ‘-12°’

Newcastle alternative rap duo craterface have released ‘-12°’, a new single featuring fellow Novocastrians FRITZ and Aquinas. Listen to it below.

The track features many lyrical references to their hometown, and according to a press release, “stresses the duo’s deep-seated connection to their hometown community”. The duo cite JPEGMAFIA, SOPHIE and Kevin Abstract as influences on their sound.

The release is craterface’s first for 2020, following their debut mixtape last year ‘Don’t Be Confused’. The mixtape was produced and mastered by one half of the duo, Taki Local, and was named a Feature Album on FBi Radio.

“After ‘Don’t Be Confused’ we really wanted to expand our range so we took it upon ourselves to enlist the help of two of our favorite artists from our amazing hometown,” craterface rapper baby bruh said in a statement.

“The single is basically about being a cold, confident, calculating person and the emotional turmoil that comes with this braggadocio, it’s almost a duality… one that I think every musician with an ego feels.”

Craterface are currently touring nationally with experimental Sydney band Shady Nasty, with dates in Southport, Sydney and Newcastle to come. The dates are below, with tickets available via each venue site.

craterface tour dates supporting Shady Nasty are:

Southport, Queensland, Vinnies Drive (February 21)

Newcastle, NSW, The Cambridge (27)

Sydney, NSW, The Lansdowne (28)