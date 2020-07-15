Aluna announces debut solo album, ‘Renaissance’

AlunaGeorge‘s Aluna Francis has today (July 16) announced details of her forthcoming debut solo album, ‘Renaissance’, due out on Friday, August 28.

In addition to the album’s announcement, she’s also released a new single titled ‘Get Paid’, which features Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom. Listen to it below:

“‘Get Paid’ is an aspirational celebration about Black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work,” said Aluna in a press statement.

“On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.”

The album, which includes Aluna’s previous singles ‘Body Pump’ and ‘Warrior’ featuring SG Lewis, will also feature contributions with KAYTRANADA and Rema.

Earlier this year, Aluna revealed her reason for putting the AlunaGeorge project on hold temporarily.

“I did feel a little bit self-conscious trying to drag George through my own process of self-discovery,” she said.

“I wrote a song before we put out the last EP which was about my mum and my grandma, and George is obviously supportive, but it’s just a bit weird, like ‘hey, do you want to finish off this black women’s anthem with me?'”

Aluna’s ‘Renaissance’ album artwork and tracklist are:

01. ‘I’ve Been Starting to Love All The Things I Hate’

02. ‘Warrior (feat. SG Lewis)’

03. ‘Sneak’

04. ‘Envious’

05. ‘Don’t Hit My Line’

06. ‘Get Paid (with Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom’

07. ‘The Recipe (with KAYTRANANDA) [feat. Rema]’

08. ‘Body Pump’

09. ‘Ain’t My Business’

10. ‘Off Guard’

11. ‘Back Up’

12. ‘Pressure’

13. ‘Surrender’

14. ‘Whistle’