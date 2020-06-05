Aluna has spoken about branching out from duo AlunaGeorge to work on her own solo music.

The singer formed the group in 2012 with producer George Reid, with who she has released two albums – 2013’s ‘Body Music’ and 2016’s ‘I Remember’.

In April, though, she released her debut solo single ‘Body Pump’ and the singer has now explained her decision to work on her own in a new interview. “People have always asked me if it [going solo] was something I’d thought about, and I always thought they were mad, because what me and George have is so fruitful,” she told The Forty-Five.

She explained, however, that over time there had been “certain musical and lyrical areas that felt awkward to do in a duo, because they were so singularly from my culture and my perspective”.

“I did feel a little bit self-conscious trying to drag George through my own process of self-discovery,” she said. “I wrote a song before we put out the last EP which was about my mum and my grandma, and George is obviously supportive, but it’s just a bit weird, like ‘hey, do you want to finish off this black women’s anthem with me?’”

Aluna confirmed that, despite her working on solo music at the moment, AlunaGeorge “is definitely still going”. “It’s on hiatus rather than being over, basically,” she said.

AlunaGeorge last put out a record with the 2018 EP ‘Champagne Eyes’. Earlier this year, they collaborated on Kito’s single ‘Alone With You’, as well as working on tracks with Far East Movement and Henry, and Sonny Fodera & King Henry.