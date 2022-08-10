Listen to Alvvays’ reflective new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’

Alvvays have shared their brand new single ‘Easy On Your Own?’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the second to be previewed from the Canadian band’s forthcoming third studio album ‘Blue Rev’, which is due for release via Transgressive on October 7.

Following on from the arrival last month of the LP’s lead single ‘Pharmacist’, Alvvays have now shared ‘Easy On Your Own?’.

You can listen to the track in the below visualiser.

You can see the tracklist for Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’, which has been described in a press release as the band’s “most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative” album yet, below.

‘Pharmacist’ ‘Easy On Your Own?’ ‘After The Earthquake’ ‘Tom Verlaine’ ‘Pressed’ ‘Many Mirrors’ ‘Very Online Guy’ ‘Velveteen’ ‘Tile By Tile’ ‘Pomeranian Spinster’ ‘Belinda Says’ ‘Bored In Bristol’ ‘Lottery Noises’ ‘Fourth Figure’

Alvvays will head out on a North American tour in October, with dates running through to mid-November. You can see their tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.

October

14 – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

15 – Minneapolis MN, First Ave

18 – Salt Lake City UT, The Depot

19 – Boise ID, Knitting Factory

20 – Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom

21 – Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre

22 – Seattle WA, Moore Theatre

24 – Arcata CA, Arcata Theatre Lounge

26 – San Francisco CA, Fillmore

27 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

29 – Los Angeles CA, Wiltern

30 – San Diego CA, Observatory North Park

November

2 – Austin TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4 – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall

5 – Dallas TX, The Studio at The Factory

7 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse

8 – Nashville TN, Marathon Music Works

9 – Asheville NC, Orange Peel

11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

12 – Philadelphia PA, Franklin Music Hall

15 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall

16 – New York NY, Kings Theater

18 – Boston MA, Roadrunner