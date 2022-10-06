Always Live announces second line-up for 2022 music program featuring TLC, The Veronicas and more

Victoria’s live music initiative ‘Always Live’ has today (October 6) announced the latest batch of artists and shows for its state-wide concert series.

Taking to venues in both metropolitan and regional Victoria throughout October, November and December, the latest line-up is headlined by girl group TLC, Australian pop duo The Veronicas and British singer Years & Years.

TLC will perform at St Kilda’s Palais Theatre in early-November, while The Veronicas and Years & Years form part of the ‘Islands in the Sky’ rooftop venue series alongside Thelma Plum and Big Freedia.

Elsewhere among the metro shows, Vika and Linda are set to perform at the Melbourne Recital Centre in early December, ahead of the just-announced new shows for both Khruangbin and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

The inaugural edition of the First & Forever music festival also forms part of Always Live’s music program, alongside an additional December date for Caribou‘s Australian tour.

Meanwhile, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks will celebrate the 21st birthday of Fitzroy’s Old Bar in December, while rock band Hoodoo Gurus will perform a headline show at the Pier Hotel. Today’s bill of new musicians brings Always Live’s music program to a total 160 shows, having enlisted some 340 artists since launching the initiative earlier this year.

Speaking of the series’ months-long music roster in a press statement, Always Live CEO Steve Smith said: “We are tremendously proud of these latest offerings to round out the 2022 program… While the mix of events is broad… what they have in common is each brings special, one-off and exclusive events to Melbourne and Victoria.”

The initiative was kickstarted in March by the Foo Fighters’ stadium concert appearance in Geelong, and has since spearheaded a slew of music events including the Melbourne leg of Khruangbin‘s Australian tour, a Hanging Rock performance from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and the forthcoming Ocean Sounds festival headlined by Tash Sultana.

Concerts from Dua Lipa, Sampa The Great and Crowded House were announced as part of Always Live’s last music roster in August. Head here for a look at the complete program for Always Live’s concert series.