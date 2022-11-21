Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS and Harry Styles among winners at 2022 American Music Awards

This year’s edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) has just wrapped up, with the biggest winners of the night including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Harry Styles.

Swift was the overall champion this year, taking home all six of the AMAs she was nominated for; in addition to winning the titles of Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist, last year’s re-recorded version of ‘Red’ scored her the awards in both genre’s corresponding Favorite Album categories. From that album, too, ‘All Too Well’ took out the award for Favorite Music Video.

On the flipside, Styles took home the award for Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Morgan Wallen won Favorite Male Country Artist. Wallen also scored the title of Favorite Country Song with ‘Wasted On You’, while Styles took out Favorite Pop Song with ‘As It Was’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the artist-led categories, winners included Dove Cameron (for New Artist Of The Year), Coldplay (Favorite Touring Artist), Dan + Shay (Favorite Country Duo Or Group), Yahritza Y Su Esencia (Favorite Latin Duo Or Group), Machine Gun Kelly (Favorite Rock Artist), For King & Country (Favorite Inspirational Artist), Tamela Mann (Favorite Gospel Artist) and Marshmello (Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist).

Especially notable is BTS’ win for Favorite Pop Duo Or Group – this marks their fourth consecutive win in the category, and makes them the first artist to achieve such a hot streak. The group also won the first-ever award for Favorite K-Pop Artist.

In terms of the other genre-centric categories with gender splits, the respective Favorite Male and Favorite Female awards went to Lamar and Nicki Minaj (Hip-Hop), Chris Brown and Beyoncé (R&B), and Bad Bunny and Anitta (Latin). Lamar also won Favorite Hip-Hop Album (for ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’), while Beyoncé won Favorite R&B Album (for ‘Renaissance’) and Favorite R&B Song (for ‘Break My Soul’).

Meanwhile, this year’s AMAs featured three more new awards; the first-ever Favorite Rock Song title was given to Måneskin for ‘Beggin’’, while Ghost picked up Favorite Rock Album (for ‘Impera’) and Wizkid picked up Favorite Afrobeats Artist.

The full list of 2022 American Music Awards winners is:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Advertisement

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ [WINNER]

Future – ‘Wait For U’ (featuring Drake and Tems)

Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’ (featuring Chencho Corleone)

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele – ‘30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]

The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ (WINNER)

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood – ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’

Cody Johnson – ‘Human: The Double Album’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ [WINNER]

Walker Hayes – ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’

Dustin Lynch – ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ (featuring MacKenzie Porter)

Jordan Davis – ‘Buy Dirt’ (featuring Luke Bryan)

Morgan Wallen – ‘Wasted On You’ (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Gunna – ‘DS4EVER’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ (WINNER)

Lil Durk – ‘7220’

Polo G – ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future – ‘Wait For U’ (featuring Drake and Tems) [WINNER]

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown (WINNER)

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’ (WINNER)

Drake – ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Summer Walker – ‘Still Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘Dawn FM’

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’ (WINNER)

Muni Long – ‘Hrs And Hrs’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘Smokin Out The Window’

SZA – ‘I Hate U’

Wizkid – ‘Essence’ (featuring Tems)

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta (WINNER)

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ (WINNER)

Farruko – ‘La 167’

J Balvin – ‘Jose’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Vice Versa’

Rosalía – ‘Motomami’

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny – ‘Me Porto Bonito’ (featuring Chencho Corleone)

Becky G and Karol G – ‘Mamii’

Karol G – ‘Provenza’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Todo De Ti’

Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (WINNER)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’

Imagine Dragons and JID – ‘Enemy’

Kate Bush – ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

Måneskin – ‘Beggin’’ (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Ghost – ‘Impera (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons – ‘Mercury: Act 1’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Unlimited Love’

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

For King & Country (WINNER)

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

Doe

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis (WINNER)

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things (season 4)

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid (WINNER)

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Blackpink

BTS (WINNER)

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice