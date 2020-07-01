Ambulance workers cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ for charity

Paramedics in Cumbria have become viral sensations after recording a cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘Times Like These’ for charity.

North West Ambulance Service workers, including paramedics Liz Teijlingen-Bell and Laura Milner, took part in the video after the charity drive was devised by North West Ambulance Service team leader Andrew Wood.

The video has since gone on to rack up thousands of views on social media, with the workers taking inspiration from the recent BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover of the same song for their effort.

Advertisement

Mr Wood told The Mail: “I decided to choose the song because the lyrics really hit home with everything that was going on with Covid-19 and the pressure that it was putting on all of the NHS, not just the ambulance service.

“It was only supposed to be a bit of fun to put a smile on NWAS staffs’ faces but unbelievably we have had over one million views of the video across Facebook and YouTube, and raised around £6,000 on the JustGiving page.

“Things have gone so well that we have released the song on all major streaming services.”

All money raised by the single will be donated to the North West Ambulance Service Charity to support its staff and communities all across the north west of England.

Advertisement

A JustGiving page reads: “The charity provides lifesaving equipment, education programmes, community first responders and mental health and well-being programmes for the staff outside of NHS funding, and supports services to help you, your family and your community in the North West.

“They are there for us – time for us to step up for them and care for the carers.”