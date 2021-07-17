American Football’s founding drummer and trumpeter Steve Lamos leaves band

Steve Lamos, founding drummer, percussionist and trumpeter for Illinois emo mainstays American Football, has left the band.

Lamos announced his departure through American Football’s social media pages, sharing a statement in which he attributed the decision to a change in his personal circumstances.

“After many years with American Football, my life situation has changed. Unfortunately, I now need to move on from the band,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank Mike, Holmes, Nate, Garzon, and Cory; Amber, Cara, and Butch; Jason, Jim, and Todd; Matt, Darcie, Seth, and everyone else at Polyvinyl; Atiba, Damien, Evan, SB, Sarah V, Dan, Sarah T, Meric, Logan, and the many other amazing artists and people whom I’ve come to know through AF.

“I wish you all the best as the band moves on to its next phase. Finally, I’d like to thank AF fans: you have provided me with some truly amazing experiences—and some truly amazing memories. I’m deeply grateful.”

A message from Steve Lamos: pic.twitter.com/00eq3TjAdV — American Football (@americfootball) July 16, 2021

Lamos performed with American Football from their inception in 1997, founding the band alongside frontman Mike Kinsella and guitarist Steve Holmes. Together, they released one self-titled album in 1999 – which would go on to become one of the most iconic releases in the emo genre – before breaking up the following year.

The band reformed in 2014 with the addition of Kinsella’s cousin Nate on bass, releasing two further self-titled albums in 2016 and 2019.

NME gave the latter release, highlighted by the Hayley Williams-featuring single ‘Uncomfortably Numb’, a four-star review. In it, writer Tom Connick praised the eight-track LP as “a record both classic in intonation and future-facing in intent”.

Advertisement

“As emo’s edges continue to fray, nestling amongst hip-hop and electronica in the popular consciousness, American Football remain the band best-versed in its traditional sensibilities,” Connick continued. “No longer a band of nostalgia bangers, American Football are back at the top of the pile.”

Last April, the band made waves for their headline performance at a virtual festival hosted in Minecraft, and for their timely, split-screen reprise performance of 1999’s ‘Stay Home’.