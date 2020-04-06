American Football are headlining a coronavirus relief festival in ‘Minecraft’

American Football are set to headline a virtual music festival within the video game Minecraft in support of a coronavirus relief fund.

Organised by Open Pit and Anamanaguchi, the ‘Nether Meant’ festival will be held in Minecraft on Saturday (April 11) from 6PM EST (11PM UK time).

American Football will top the bill of virtual performers, with the likes of Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi also set to perform. The festival will be ‘held’ in a fictional space on Minecraft called Elsewither, which is based on the Brooklyn venue Elsewhere.

Advertisement

You can watch ‘Nether Meant’ within the game or by watching along on Twitch on April 11, while an audio stream will also be available. VIP passes to the festival are also on sale, which “will give you access to special VIP areas in-game, exclusive in-game merch and access to the VIP areas in Discord, where you can talk directly with the artists and with us”.

Proceeds from the VIP passes and the event will go directly to the Good360 coronavirus relief fund, which is geared towards helping combat the spread of the disease.

In a statement about the festival, American Football’s Mike Kinsella said: “I’m looking forward to (finally) being able to prove to my 7-year-old son that I do, indeed, have a job.”

Last month, Defected Records held its first virtual music festival online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.