American Football perform ‘Stay Home’ from their respective homes

Emo veterans American Football have joined together from their respective homes to remotely perform a timely, split-screen reprise of their 1999 song ‘Stay Home’.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

“A lot of people (us included) have a natural tendency to stay home. And now, strangely, that’s the responsible way to be,” commented the band in a statement accompanying the video.

“We hope at the very least that our homemade and tech-lite video will serve as a distraction from anxiety-inducing news coverage and stress about the future. And at best, maybe it will remind you that your antisocial tendencies are justified. You’ve been making the right decision all along: stay home.”

Drummer Steve Lamos went on to break down the process of remotely recording the track piece by piece, explaining that each member recorded single takes from home before being spliced together “through the magic of technology”.

“Mike [Kinsella] recorded audio and video first in Chicago, accentuating heartfelt lyrics with speed metal attire. [Steve] Holmes recorded next out in the ’burbs, throwing in a tempo flutter for the sake of live-band authenticity. I went third out in Colorado, sporting the tiniest of hats while squinting often. Cory [Bracken]—or, at least Cory’s hands and torso—went next, out in Queens. Flanked by a carpet deodorizing machine, Nate [Kinsella] completed the cycle somewhere in Lincoln, Nebraska.”

Earlier this month, American Football performed the track, taken from their eponymous debut album, as part of a virtual coronavirus relief festival in world-building game Minecraft. They headlined the online event, which also saw performances from the likes of Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi.

Advertisement

The band released their third self-titled record last year, receiving a four-star review from NME.