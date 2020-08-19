Aminé and Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele team up for new track, ‘Hello’

Portland rapper Aminé has teamed up with Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele for their latest collaborative single, ‘Hello’.

The track, which clocks in at just under two minutes, is the rapper’s latest since releasing his sophomore album ‘Limbo’ at the start of the month. It was produced by Pasque, who also helped engineer ‘Limbo’, and the Stereotypes, a production team comprised of Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Charm.

Listen to the track below:

Aminé has wasted no time in sharing new music since ‘Limbo’ came out less than two weeks ago. Released on August 7, the 14-track record features collaborations with a bevy of hip-hop artists, including Injury Reserve, Vince Staples, JID and Young Thug.

On August 12, the rapper performed songs from the album in a live-streamed show, backed by a full band with visuals projected behind him.

Earlier in the year, he appeared on Disclosure’s track ‘My High’ with slowthai, who also features as a collaborative artist on ‘Limbo’.

Empire of the Sun haven’t released an album since 2016’s ‘Two Vines’, although they hinted at a new record coming this year. Nick Littlemore, the other half of the duo, appeared on The Green Room Podcast with Neil Griffiths in April, saying that he and Steele had done “quite a lot of work” on an upcoming album.

“We went to Japan a few times and made some really interesting recordings out there and then we worked back here in LA,” he said.

No release date for the project was confirmed.