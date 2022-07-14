Aminé announces Australian and New Zealand leg of ‘The Best Tour Ever’

Aminé has announced an Australasian leg of his current world tour, dubbed ‘The Best Tour Ever’, squeezing three headline shows into his trip over for the upcoming Falls festival.

Following his Falls sets in Birregurra and Byron Bay – where he’ll appear alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx – the Portland rapper will kick 2023 off with a headline show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. That gig is scheduled for Thursday January 5, with one at The Forum in Melbourne primed to go down the following night.

From there, Aminé will head west for the Fremantle edition of Falls, before delivering his sole New Zealand show to fans in Auckland on Monday January 9. Supporting all three of the headline shows will be Sydney rapper B Wise. Tickets go on sale at 12pm tomorrow (July 15) – find them here.

Advertisement

‘The Best Tour Ever’ comes in support of Aminé’s fourth mixtape, ‘TwoPointFive’, which arrived last November via Republic and was flanked by lead single ‘Charmander’.

Upon its release, Aminé explained that he first started working on ‘Charmander’ as a way to expand on the styles he’d honed in on with ‘Limbo’ – his second studio album, which he dropped in August of 2020 – being keen to “experiment and challenge myself to create in ways I hadn’t before, exploring different textures and tempos without any expectations”.

He also noted that ‘Charmander’ was “the first product of that period that felt natural while still being at a completely different BPM than any of my previous work”.

Aminé’s 2022/23 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 29 – Birregurra, Falls Festival

Saturday 31 – Byron Bay, Falls Festival

JANUARY

Thursday 5 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 6 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 7 – Fremantle, Falls Festival

Monday 9 – Auckland, Studio The Venue