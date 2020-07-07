Aminé has announced the upcoming release of his latest studio album ‘Limbo’, sharing a new single to preview the record.

Released today (July 7), new single ‘Compensating’, features a verse from Young Thug and production by Canada’s T-Minus. The single is the second collaboration Aminé has taken part in recently, following an appearance on Disclosure’s ‘My High’ with Slowthai.

Watch the video for ‘Compensating’ below:

Alongside his new single, Aminé also shared details of the forthcoming album, ‘Limbo’. The record will feature the rapper’s recent tracks ‘Shimmy’ and ‘RiRi’, and follows his 2018 album ‘OnePointFive’. ‘Limbo’ is due for release on August 7.

“It’s something I’m really proud of and something I’ve been putting a lot of effort into for the past two years,” Amine said of the new album in a 2019 interview with Bandwagon. “I haven’t really gone this in-depth with my music in a while, so it feels good.”

Aminé first rose to prominence with his 2016 single ‘Caroline’, a song which soon saw him sign with Republic Records. Since then, he’s released two studio albums, ‘Good For You’ and ‘OnePointFive’, and featured on the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.