Aminé performs ‘Limbo’ medley in hot air balloon on ‘Kimmel’

Aminé has taken to the skies for a unique performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, treating audiences to a medley from a hot air balloon.

The Portland rapper flew above Los Angeles in a balloon adorned with flags of the world to perform a medley of ‘Woodlawn’ and ‘Burden’. The two tracks are featured on his latest album ‘Limbo’, which was released on August 7. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

Throughout the performance, Black Lives Matter messaging is highlighted on the hot air balloon with “BLM” written on the United States flag. Aminé also wore a shirt paying tribute to the lives of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and Michael Brown.

The video arrives a day after the announcement that the Louisville, Kentucky police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will not face charges relating to her death.

Many musicians have expressed their thoughts on the decision, including Cardi B, Common, and TinaShe, the latter of whom took to Twitter to write, “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE”.

Aminé followed the release of ‘Limbo’ with non-album single ‘Hello’, a collaborative release with Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele. It’s the latest in a string of collaborations for Aminé this year, who featured on Disclosure’s ‘My High’ with Slowthai and recruited Young Thug for his own single, ‘Compensating’.