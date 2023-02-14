The Amity Affliction share new single ‘I See Dead People’ featuring the late Louie Knuxx

The Amity Affliction have shared a new single, ‘I See Dead People’, featuring a posthumous appearance from the late rapper – and friend of the band – Louie Knuxx.

In a statement, frontman Joel Birch said the new song is about “the ongoing and nebulous struggle that comes with dealing with the pain of friends killing themselves, while myself dealing with passive suicidal ideation”. The New Zealand-born Knuxx died in Melbourne in 2021, after suffering a heart attack. He was 42 years old at the time.

The new also song arrives alongside a Daniel Daly-directed video. Watch that below:

Advertisement

‘I See Dead People’ follows The Amity Affliction’s 2022 single ‘Show Me Your God’. At the time, the band said it was the first preview of their upcoming eighth studio album, details of which have not yet been announced.

“The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present,” they said at the time, “drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away.”

The Amity Affliction’s last album was 2020’s ‘Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them’. In December 2021, the band released a three-track EP titled ‘Somewhere Beyond the Blue’.

For help, support and advice on mental health, visit: