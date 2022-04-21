Amy Shark adds 14 more shows to her ‘See U Somewhere’ Australia tour

Amy Shark has added 14 new dates to her national ‘See U Somewhere’ tour, which now spans a whopping 60 shows.

Today (April 21), Shark announced the addition of performances in Bunbury, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Albury, Upwey, Geelong, Caloundra, Stanthorpe, Ipswich, Toowoomba and Maryborough.

Additionally, Shark’s show at Karratha, WA – currently slated to go down on Thursday June 2 – has received a venue upgrade. It will now be an outdoor performance at the Red Earth Arts Precinct. You can find all new shows listed below.

Advertisement

“You guys have blown me away by your response to my shows,” Shark said in a press statement, “and to all my incredible fans who’ve asked me to add your town to my tour – these new shows are for you, we now play 60 shows over 4 months and I can’t wait to see you there!”

Tickets to all new shows will go on sale at 10am AEST tomorrow (April 22) and will be available here. Tickets for remaining shows are on sale now.

Originally announced last month, Shark’s tour of regional Australia is set to kick off on Wednesday May 18 in Bunbury, with the ‘Mess Her Up’ singer travelling the country right through into August.

Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, Shark sold out 19 dates on the tour, including Margaret River, Albany, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Merredin, Geraldton, Karratha, Bathurst, Wyong, Wagga Wagga, Griffith, Wangaratta, Traralgon, Warrnambool, Horsham, Mildura, Whyalla Norrie, Mt Gambia and Devonport. The unprecedented response sparked the addition of second shows in a handful of those towns.

Amy Shark’s ‘See U Somewhere’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Wednesday 18 – Bunbury, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (new show)

Thursday 19 – Bunbury, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre (sold out)

Friday 20 – Mandurah, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 21 – Margaret River, The River (sold out)

Sunday 22 – Margaret River, The River

Thursday 26 – Albany, Albany Entertainment Centre (sold out)

Friday 27 – Esperance, Esperance Civic Centre (sold out)

Saturday 28 – Kalgoorlie, Goldfields Art Centre (sold out)

Sunday 29 – Merredin, Cummins Theatre (sold out)

Tuesday 31 – Geraldton, Queens Park Theatre (sold out)

Advertisement

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Karratha, Red Earth Arts Precinct (outdoors, venue upgrade)

Saturday 4 – Broome, The Roebuck Bay Hotel

Thursday 9 – Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre

Thursday 23 – Grafton, Saraton Theatre (new show)

Friday 24 – Coffs Harbour, C. Ex Coffs (new show)

Saturday 25 – Tamworth, TRECC (new show)

Sunday 26 – Dubbo, The Garden Hotel

Tuesday 28 – Bathurst, BMEC (sold out)

Wednesday 29 – Wyong, The Art House (sold out)

Thursday 30 – Port Macquarie, Glasshouse (new show)

JULY

Friday 1 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre (new show)

Saturday 2 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre (sold out)

Monday 4 – Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre (sold out)

Tuesday 5 – Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre (sold out)

Wednesday 6 – Griffith, Griffith Regional Theatre (sold out)

Thursday 7 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 8 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre (sold out)

Saturday 9 – Albury, Albury Entertainment Centre (sold out)

Sunday 10 – Albury, Albury Entertainment Centre (new show)

Tuesday 12 – Wangaratta, WPACC (sold out)

Thursday 14 – Shepparton, Riverlinks Eastbank

Friday 15 – Upwey, Burrinja Cultural Centre (new show)

Saturday 16 – Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre (sold out)

Sunday 17 – Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre (sold out)

Tuesday 19 – Warranambool, Lighthouse Theatre (sold out)

Wednesday 20 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre (sold out)

Thursday 21 – Ballarat, Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts

Friday 22 – Horsham, Horsham Town Hall (sold out)

Saturday 23 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Sunday 24 – Geelong, Costa Hall (new show)

Wednesday 27 – Mildura, Mildura Arts Centre (sold out)

Thursday 28 – Tanunda, The Barossa Arts Centre

Friday 29 – Whyalla, Middleback Arts Centre (sold out)

Saturday 30 – Renmark, Chaffey Theatre (sold out)

Sunday 31 – Mount Gambier, Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre (sold out)

AUGUST

Tuesday 2 – Launceston, Princess Theatre

Thursday 4 – Devonport, Parnaple Arts Centre (sold out)

Friday 5 – Hobart, City Hall/Mac O2

Thursday 11 – Caloundra, The Events Centre (new show)

Friday 19 – Biloela, Civic Centre

Saturday 20 – Bundaberg, Moncrieff Entertainment Centre (sold out)

Sunday 21 – Gladstone, Gladstone Entertainment & Convention Centre

Wednesday 24 – Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre

Thursday 25 – Mackay, MECC

Friday 26 – Townsville, Twonsville Entertainment Centre

Monday 29 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre