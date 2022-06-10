Amy Shark and R3HAB team up for cover of Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’

Amy Shark and producer R3HAB have teamed up for a cover of Bic Runga’s ‘Sway’, dubbed ‘Sway My Way’.

Released today (June 10), the pair’s rendition of the single is a soft, spacious production, with electronic instrumentals complimenting Shark’s stirring vocals. Though it’s a complete reimagining of Runga’s 1997 original, Shark and R3HAB’s version retains the emotion embedded in its lyrics.

Listen to it below.

Speaking about the song in a press statement, Dutch/Moroccan producer R3HAB said: “Sway My Way’ might surprise some listeners, as it’s got a more organic and stripped-back feel than many of my singles, but I love the dynamic it brings. Amy is an incredible artist and a pleasure to work with, and I’m so glad she helped me bring this song to life.”

Shark added: “I have a lot of family from New Zealand, so naturally I grew up loving Bic Runga, and her song ‘Sway’ was one that I loved so much. When R3HAB asked me to join him and put my spin on the song, I jumped at it.”

Shark is currently on her biggest-ever national tour, playing 60 dates around the country until August this year. The ‘See U Somewhere’ tour has Shark performing songs from her two albums, ‘Cry Forever’ and ‘Love Monster’, to regional and rural areas across Australia.

She made an appearance at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena last month, covering The Killers‘ 2003 hit ‘Mr. Brightside’ during her set. It came after her 2021 ‘Cry Forever’ tour was impacted by COVID-19, with the singer postponing many of the dates.

‘Sway My Way’ is one of many singles R3HAB has been involved in this year, including collaborations with Andy Grammer, Timmy Trumpet, Wafia and more.