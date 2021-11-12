Amy Shark and Spacey Jane to headline Play On The Plains 2022

Amy Shark, Spacey Jane and more have been recruited to perform at the forthcoming Play On The Plains festival in 2022, after debuting this year.

Taking place at the site of the annual Deniliquin Ute Muster in rural NSW, other acts on the bill include Skegss, Beddy Rays, GRAACE and Northeast Party House.

The festival, set to be a completely cashless event, will go ahead on Saturday, March 12 next year, with tickets on sale now via the festival’s official website.

In a statement on Instagram, representatives for the festival wrote, “After another year of pandemic closures and lockdowns, 2022 is set to restart the live music and festival scene and to help kick it off, we are pleased to announce Play on the Plains is returning to Deniliquin.”

Ahead of the event’s debut in March this year, general manager Vicky Lowry said, “Launching a new festival on the iconic Deni Ute Muster site has been a long-term vision.”

This week, in a press release, Lowry said the success of the festival’s debut meant they could go ahead with a follow-up. Play On The Plains 2021 was one of the few festivals able to go ahead this year, with both NSW and Victoria spending large parts of the year in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Amy Shark and Spacey Jane, who also played the event this year, are both up for ARIA awards later this month. Spacey Jane have been nominated for ‘Song Of The Year’ with ‘Booster Seat’, though Amy Shark leads the nominations, being up for a staggering six separate awards.

Unfortunately, the Deni Ute Muster has not been able to go ahead since 2019, with the pandemic and subsequent restrictions preventing it from happening over the past two years.