Amy Shark and The Cat Empire to headline new Melbourne festival Hello Sunshine

Amy Shark and The Cat Empire lead the line-up for a new festival dubbed Hello Sunshine which will make its debut in Melbourne next year.

The festival’s inaugural edition will take place at Caribbean Gardens in the Melbourne suburb of Scoresby on February 11, 2023. It will also feature performances from 360, Pierce Brothers, Yo! Mafia and Cadence, along with original Red Wiggle Murray Cook, who will deliver a DJ set.

The event, which marks the first festival to be held at the Caribbean Gardens site, has been designed to be family-friendly. The fully licensed festival will be all ages, with children under 12 receiving entry, and will also feature food trucks, market stalls, amusement rides, fireworks and more. Tickets are on sale next Thursday (August 25).

Advertisement

The festival may well be one of the first performances from The Cat Empire since the band’s original line-up played their final show together at this year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest.

In September of last year, the Melbourne band announced that its then-current iteration would be embarking on one final tour before making way “for a new incarnation of The Cat Empire to come to life”. Of the original band, only lead vocalist Felix Riebl and keyboardist Ollie McGill will continue to perform under the moniker in the future.